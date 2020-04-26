British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.