Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Brokerages predict that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce sales of $5.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the highest is $6.13 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $21.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $25.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.15 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.02.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $2,475,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $3,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $12,597,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.