Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce $33.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.71 million to $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $132.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.63 million to $134.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $134.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLNG. ValuEngine lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

