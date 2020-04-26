Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $650.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $646.50 million to $652.19 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $521.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,684,000 after acquiring an additional 635,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,753,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,843,000. FMR LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $203.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.90.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

