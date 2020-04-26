Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $46.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.89 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $39.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $163.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.30 million to $168.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.30 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 241,730 shares in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

