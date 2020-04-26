Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.99 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $36.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.44 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $35.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $152.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.28 billion to $153.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $159.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.45 billion to $161.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

