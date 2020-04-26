Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post sales of $219.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.20 million. Etsy reported sales of $169.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $971.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.09 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $886,691.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,662.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,390 shares of company stock worth $15,092,306. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $132,900,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,696.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.80.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.