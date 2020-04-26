Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $4,263,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

