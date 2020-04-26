BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,870.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $17,870.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.04442083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003203 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.