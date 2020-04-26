Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 5,645 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

