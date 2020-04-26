C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

