California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.16.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

