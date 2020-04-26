Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

CSWC stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 59.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 95,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

