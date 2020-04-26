carVertical (CV) Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 60% against the dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $61,285.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.02581348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00213521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000184 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

