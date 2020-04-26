CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) & Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Head to Head Comparison

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 9.42% 1.50% 0.41% Umpqua 17.34% 5.87% 0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBM Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 1 4 0 2.80

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 61.05%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.79 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.60 $354.10 million $1.60 6.68

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

Umpqua beats CBM Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.