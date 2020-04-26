Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will report sales of $24.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.47 billion and the highest is $25.08 billion. Centene posted sales of $18.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $107.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.15 billion to $114.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.37 billion to $123.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

