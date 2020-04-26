Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

