Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 1,755 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $183.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

