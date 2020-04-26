Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

CENTA opened at $29.51 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,687,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,787,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,775,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 290,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,831,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

