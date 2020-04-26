Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to post $550.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.90 million to $563.19 million. Century Communities posted sales of $533.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

CCS stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

