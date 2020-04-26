ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post sales of $8.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $8.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $41.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.64 million, with estimates ranging from $37.81 million to $96.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of CCXI opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,146,897.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,536,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 295,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,022,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

