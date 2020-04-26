Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,312 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

