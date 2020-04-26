Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.