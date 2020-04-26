Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Chubb worth $62,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

