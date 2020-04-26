Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 150.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

