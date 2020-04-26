Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $200.18 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

