Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

