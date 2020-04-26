Clarius Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after buying an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $258.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.