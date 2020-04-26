ColossusXT Price Up 5.4% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $1,191.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,994,043,164 coins and its circulating supply is 11,953,001,337 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.