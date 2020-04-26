Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $291.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.16. The company has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

