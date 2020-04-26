Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report sales of $420.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.90 million and the highest is $430.58 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $403.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 46.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

