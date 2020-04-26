Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.