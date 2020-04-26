Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,675.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 452,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 446,933 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 152,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 89,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.