Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,806 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

