Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 56,737 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,737 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

