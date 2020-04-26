Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

CRBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

CRBP opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knoll Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

