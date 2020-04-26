Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report sales of $3.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.82 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

