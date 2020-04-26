Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 711,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after buying an additional 32,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

