Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,962 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.