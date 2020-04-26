Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $409.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

