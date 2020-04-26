Covesting Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Covesting has a market cap of $1.69 million and $61,194.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.02578973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00213763 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00049697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

