Cream Price Tops $0.0005 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Cream has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $23,183.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

