Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 24,248 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.3% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

