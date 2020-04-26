Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 6.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

