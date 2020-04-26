Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $212.55.

