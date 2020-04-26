Critical Contrast: Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) & Sonic Healthcare (NYSE:UPMMY)

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veritiv and Sonic Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv -0.39% -3.44% -0.68% Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Veritiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veritiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veritiv and Sonic Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veritiv currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.25%. Given Veritiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritiv and Sonic Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $7.66 billion 0.02 -$29.50 million ($1.84) -4.20 Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonic Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritiv.

Summary

Veritiv beats Sonic Healthcare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. It also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of February 28, 2019, the company operated 160 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling to label printers and brand owners in food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segments; labeling materials, release liner base papers, flexible packaging papers, and office and graphic papers, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for paper converters, merchants, distributors, retailers, printers, publishers, label stock manufactures, and commercial siliconisers. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and parquet industries, as well as for other industrial applications; wood and wood-based biomass, and forestry services for woodland and forest owners; wood-based lignin products for industrial use and cell culture hydrogel products for biomedical applications; UPM ProFi decking products and UPM formi granules; and biomedical products. The company primarily operates in Europe, North America, and Asia. UPM-Kymmene Oyj was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

