Critical Review: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and First Advantage Bancorp (NASDAQ:FABK)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Bancorp and First Advantage Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.66%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than First Advantage Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and First Advantage Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.24 $87.72 million $1.10 9.64 First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and First Advantage Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 23.24% 9.56% 1.14% First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats First Advantage Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

