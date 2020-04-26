CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.74. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

