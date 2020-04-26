Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cummins by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

