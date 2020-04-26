CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYBE. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CYBE opened at $25.16 on Friday. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 million, a PE ratio of 155.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CyberOptics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

